Villagers object to Jeremy Clarkson's farm shop plan

Jeremy Clarkson has defended planning proposals to build a farm shop on his 1,000 acre site (Photo: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock)

Villagers have objected to Jeremy Clarkson's plans to build a shop on his 1,000 acre Oxfordshire farm.

Residents in Chadlington said plans to build a farm shop, lambing shed and a car park would have a 'negative impact on the landscape'.

Despite the concerns, Clarkson, who is currently filming his new TV series I Bought The Farm, said he is 'not doing anything that would hurt the village'.

A planning statement by the former Top Gear presenter says “the owner may film the construction and future operation of the lambing shed and farm shop for a television programme”.







The 'primary reason' for the proposals are to 'allow Diddly Squat Farm to diversify', the statement, created in July, adds.

But some Chadlington residents have raised concerns that the TV presenter's plans would be 'very visible'.

Dr Julie Ingram wrote to West Oxfordshire District Council: “There is no evidence that this development will secure long term benefits for farming and the local economy.” she wrote to the council.

Michael Hinchcliffe added that there would be a “risk that if accepted this will be a steppingstone to something that would be totally unacceptable”.

However, Clarkson told the BBC: “I really know I'm not doing anything wrong or anything that would hurt the village.”

I Bought The Farm, an eight part series to be released on Amazon Prime next year, is now officially in production.