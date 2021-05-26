Virtual Royal Highland Show receives 1,100 livestock entries

An impressive 1,100 livestock entries have been confirmed for the upcoming Royal Highland Showcase, despite the event going ahead without a live audience.

The showing and judging of the livestock will be livestreamed during the 'behind closed doors' showcase, which takes place from 14 to 20 June.

Earlier this year, Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) directors confirmed they had shelved plans for a physical Royal Highland Show, instead opting to stream the event online.

The planning team scoped out an outline concept - a hybrid show with judging, show jumping and competitions taking place at the showground behind closed doors.

A total of 241 beef cattle entries have been received for this year's event, with the largest class being British Limousin (37) with Highland Cattle close behind (33).

Other classes which have seen high entry figures include Aberdeen Angus (21), British Charolais (18), Hereford (17), and Belted Galloway (16).

The dairy section has seen 78 entries, with classes in Dairy Showmanship (28), Holstein Dairy Calves (32) and Coloured Dairy Calves (18) taking place this year.

Sheep entries total 775, with Texels leading the way with 96 entries. Close behind is the Shetland class (77) and Blue Texel (63).

Other classes which have seen significant entry numbers include Beltex (55), Zwartbles (46) and Bluefaced Leicester Traditional Type (41).

Goat classes have seen 84 entries overall. Competitions this year are Dairy Adults (39), Dairy Kids (15), Pygmy (7), Boer (18) and Goat Young Handlers (5).

RHASS competitions manager David Tennant said that the charity had been 'spurred on' by the number of entries received for the showcase.

He added that the figures highlighted the 'eagerness' of competitors to get back into the show rings following lockdown.

“The country's livestock and Scottish produce will truly be on the world stage this year, with classes livestreamed online and available to watch around the world," he said.

"We know there is an appetite from our international community to get involved with the showcase and there will be breeders from Sydney to Canada with eyes on the showcase this year."

The Scottish Championships have also strong entry figures for Dairy (180), Handcrafts (163) and Bread (69).