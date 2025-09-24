Waitrose sets 2027 deadline to go 100% free range on pork

Waitrose has announced plans to source all its own-label British pork from free range farms by 2027, in what it says is a global supermarket first.

From 15 October 2025, pork mince, steaks, chops and joints on the retailer's shelves and online will be free range.

It says the pledge will expand over the following two years to cover all own-brand pork, including sausages, bacon, ready meals and sandwiches.

The company claims the move will guarantee quality and taste for shoppers while supporting British farmers and raising animal welfare standards.

Products will also carry a tiered welfare label, similar to that used on Waitrose chicken, to help customers make more informed choices.

Charlotte Di Cello, chief commercial officer at Waitrose, said the retailer “believes that happy pigs make the best pork.”

She added: “Our commitment to 100% British free range across all our Waitrose products reflects our dedication to providing our customers with unbeatable quality, taste, and value with values.”

Waitrose has signed a 10-year supply agreement with Pilgrim’s Europe and UK farmers. Nick Robinson, chief commercial officer at Pilgrim’s Europe, described the deal as “a testament to the progress we’ve made together in driving positive change within the industry.”

Waitrose already accounts for more than half of the UK’s free range pork market. Farmer Todd Baker, who has supplied the supermarket for more than 30 years, said: “Seeing our pigs thriving outdoors, enjoying the fresh air and space to roam, is what makes farming worthwhile.”

The commitment has been welcomed by animal welfare group Compassion in World Farming. Louise Valducci, the organisation’s head of food business for Europe, said: “We’re delighted that Waitrose is setting a new benchmark for pig welfare with this commitment to free range production across its UK-sourced pork.”

But the supermarket’s pledge comes at a challenging time for the pig industry. Many UK farmers have struggled with rising feed and energy costs, while free range production is typically more expensive than indoor systems.

Waitrose is also urging the government to tighten labelling rules — including a legal definition of “free range pork” and clearer country-of-origin requirements — so consumers can compare products more easily across retailers.

Other UK supermarkets sell outdoor-bred and higher-welfare pork, but none has committed to a fully free range range. Waitrose’s pledge is likely to increase pressure on competitors to follow suit.