The exclusive partnership will see Waitrose maintain its year-round offering of 100% British lamb

Waitrose is switching its entire lamb supply to Dunbia, with the meat processor offering premiums to attract British sheep farmers ahead of the change.

The exclusive agreement, announced today, will see Dunbia become the supermarket’s sole lamb supplier from February 2027.

The processor has launched a recruitment drive across Great Britain as it prepares to establish a dedicated network of sheep farmers to supply the retailer.

A new Dunbia Waitrose Lamb Producer Group will officially launch in January 2027, offering financial incentives to both new and existing Waitrose suppliers.

Farmers joining the group will receive premiums for their lambs, with additional payments available for livestock from Wales, the Borders and the West Country.

Dunbia said producers would also benefit from a guaranteed outlet for their livestock, alongside opportunities to share knowledge and collaborate with other farmers.

However, the announcement did not disclose premium rates, contract lengths, anticipated supply volumes or the number of producers Dunbia hopes to recruit.

The agreement comes at a time when British lamb prices remain above last year's levels, despite pressure on consumer demand.

Figures from the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) show GB deadweight lamb prices reached 732p/kg in the week ending 14 November, around 40p/kg higher than a year earlier.

However, retail lamb volumes fell by 10.6% in the 12 weeks to 1 November, with average retail prices rising by 9.2% year on year.

The figures highlight the challenges facing the sheep sector in maintaining consumer demand while securing profitable returns for producers.

The partnership will enable Waitrose to maintain its year-round offering of 100% British lamb, with its premium No. 1 range supplied with new-season lamb from the West Country, Wales and the Borders.

Jake Pickering, head of agriculture at Waitrose, said: “We are delighted to partner with Dunbia to secure 100% of all our British lamb supply from February 2027.”

He said the agreement would strengthen the retailer’s commitment to British farmers while maintaining its quality and animal welfare standards.

Waitrose has previously identified Dalehead as a processor within its lamb supply chain, although the announcement does not detail how the transition will affect existing processing arrangements.

The deal further strengthens Dunbia’s position within the British supermarket supply chain.

In April, Marks & Spencer announced £2.1 billion worth of decade-long supply agreements with Dunbia and ABP, supporting 3,500 British farms.

Dunbia also expanded its West Country processing operations in 2023 through the acquisition of the H R Jasper & Son lamb abattoir in Cornwall.

Sarah Haire, head of agriculture at Dunbia, said: “Dunbia is incredibly proud to become the sole supplier of British lamb to Waitrose.”

“Our teams are now actively seeking to work with producers across Great Britain to ensure a seamless transition in February 2027 and to deliver outstanding lamb to Waitrose shelves.”

Sheep farmers interested in joining the new producer group can register their interest by emailing dunbiawaitroseproducers@dunbia.com with their name, region and telephone number.