Wales' first Chief Veterinary Officer stands down from role

Wales’ Chief Veterinary Officer Christianne Glossop has stood down after 17 years in the role, seeing crises such as the foot and mouth disease outbreak of 2001 and bovine TB.

Professor Glossop was Wales’ first Chief Veterinary Officer (CVO) following the devolution of animal health and welfare powers in 2005.

She was appointed after spending time in the State Veterinary Service, now known as the Animal Plant and Health Agency (APHA).

During her time as CVO she dealt with outbreaks such as avian flu, the impact on Wales of the 2007 foot and mouth outbreak in England, as well as working on the TB Eradication programme.

Minister for Rural Affairs, Lesley Griffiths said her contribution to animal health and welfare in Wales was 'immense'.

“There is so much for Christianne to be proud of during her time as CVO, I will miss her knowledge, advice and support and wish her the very best in her future endeavours."

Professor Glossop said it had been a 'huge privilege' to be the first Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales.

“With the devolution of animal health and welfare powers it was a once in a generation chance to design the approach here in Wales, and I will always be grateful to have been part of that.

“We have faced many challenges, including the 2007 foot and mouth disease outbreak in England, closely followed by the first case of Bluetongue into GB, and the continuing threat of avian flu.

"But I have been very fortunate to have an excellent team of vets and officials working alongside me throughout," she said.

“I’m so very grateful for the opportunities I’ve had as CVO, and I look forward to the next chapter of my career as a vet.”