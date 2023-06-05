Wales launches first nationwide test and treat project for sheep scab

Wales has launched its first nationwide test and treat project for sheep scab, a disease which is now endemic in the country.

The project 'Gwaredu Scab' is funded by the Welsh government, with £1.5 million committed each year for a minimum of two years to combat the disease.

Led by further education college Coleg Sir Gâr, the project offers free service for Welsh farmers, from diagnosis through to whole flock treatment.

Sheep scab is an extremely contagious disease which has significant welfare and economic consequences for affected farms.

Data suggests Welsh flocks and those on the England-Wales border are heavily infested, with a general upward trend.

Since the 1970s, cases have rapidly increased – mainly due to sheep imports and lack of proper quarantine - and the disease is now endemic in Wales.

John Griffiths, Gwaredu Scab programme manager, said the project aimed to demonstrate the efficiency of mobile contract sheep dippers to safely treat large numbers of infested sheep.

He said: "The longer scab stays on the farm, the higher the chance there is of it seeding to other sheep and holdings, so we would urge farmers who suspect they have a case to get in touch with our team.”

Diagnosis of sheep scab is not possible on visual signs alone, as early cases can be mistaken for other skin parasites such as lice or maggots.

Therefore, sheep scab is diagnosed by either skin scraping or antibody blood tests taken by a vet.

Dr Neil Paton, Gwaredu Scab veterinary director, explained that veterinary participation would be key in diagnosing scab accurately.

He added: "By advising the farmers on accurate diagnosis and prevention the health and welfare of the national flock will be protected.”

Treatment provided by the project involves dipping sheep in an organophosphate (OP) dip in a carefully controlled environment by a contract mobile dipper.

All the sheep in an infected flock will be treated, as a single untreated animal may restart the infection.

Treatment will be within a designated period following a positive diagnosis, and once completed, the sheep will be protected from reinfection from scab for up to 60 days.

Dipping will only be carried out by fully qualified mobile contract dippers in full PPE to safeguard the health of dippers, farmers and the environment.

Responding to the launch of the project, Welsh government's rural affairs minister, Lesley Griffiths said sheep scab was one of the major disease risks for the sheep industry in Wales.

“I am pleased the Welsh government is supporting this project to help the sheep industry, and sheep vets, to tackle and eliminate this serious disease," she added.

“The work taking place will help protect the health and welfare of sheep in Wales and deliver significant economic benefits for the sector.

"This also provides an important opportunity for the industry to put in place the necessary measures to stop scab from spreading between flocks.”

As an animal welfare issue, farmers are legally bound to treat affected sheep once sheep scab is identified.

Participation in Gwaredu Scab is not compulsory, but farmers who suspect there may be cases of sheep scab are being encouraged to contact the team.