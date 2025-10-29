Wales to introduce bovine electronic identification for calves by 2027

The Welsh government has confirmed it will move ahead with plans to introduce bovine electronic identification (EID) for all newborn calves in Wales — a major step towards modernising livestock traceability and disease control.

Under the new system, every calf will be fitted with an electronic ear tag that automatically records its identity and movements, replacing traditional paper-based records and improving accuracy across the supply chain.

Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs Huw Irranca-Davies announced the decision following the conclusion of a public consultation earlier this year.

The consultation, held between June and August 2025, received 30 responses from farmers, industry groups and other stakeholders.

While many supported the move to EID, some raised concerns over timing, costs and cross-border compatibility with systems in other parts of the UK.

“I would like to thank all stakeholders who took the time to consider and respond to this consultation,” said Mr Irranca-Davies.

“I also acknowledge the support for the long-awaited implementation of bovine EID in Wales along with your concerns as conveyed in those responses.”

After reviewing the feedback, the Welsh government confirmed it will adopt Low Frequency (LF) technology for bovine EID, which will be applied to newborn calves.

The change is intended to improve the accuracy and speed of cattle identification, helping farmers, processors and regulators to manage data more efficiently.

The government also emphasised the importance of alignment with other parts of the UK. “We will continue to collaborate closely with Defra to ensure, where practicable, that implementation plans in Wales are aligned with those in England,” Mr Irranca-Davies said.

Officials have indicated that bovine EID is unlikely to be introduced before 2027, giving the industry time to prepare for the transition. Technical specifications for official electronic ear tags will be published in due course.

Mr Irranca-Davies added that the government would continue to work with farmers, tag suppliers and the wider industry to ensure a smooth rollout.

“The Welsh government remains committed to working in partnership with industry stakeholders to ensure that clear and timely communications are provided to cattle keepers and the wider supply chain in advance of any changes being introduced.”

Further details, including tag standards and training for cattle keepers, are expected to be announced next year.