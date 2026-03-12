Wales unlikely to meet 2041 TB-free target without change, says NFU Cymru

NFU Cymru has backed calls for a “step change” in Wales’ bovine TB eradication strategy, warning current measures are not on track to eliminate the disease.

The union endorsed recommendations from an expert group set up by the Welsh government to provide strategic advice to the Deputy First Minister and Chief Veterinary Officer.

A position paper from the TB Programme Eradication Board said Wales will not meet its target of becoming Officially TB Free by 2041 without a significant increase in urgency and resources.

The report concluded that “a step change to the urgency and resources devoted to eradication is needed to meet the target for Wales to be Officially TB Free by 2041”.

It also said future TB policy must adopt a “comprehensive strategy based on scientific evidence and analysis” and tackle the disease across all sources.

The publication of the position paper on Wednesday 11 March coincided with a Welsh government written statement on progress within its bovine TB eradication programme.

The Welsh government pointed to a long-term decline in new TB herd incidents.

It also highlighted the impact of measures introduced following feedback from the farming industry.

However, NFU Cymru said the overall data trend shows the current approach is not delivering the progress required.

Bovine TB remains one of the most significant animal health challenges facing Welsh farming.

NFU Cymru president Abi Reader said the latest figures should not overshadow the continued impact of the disease on farming families.

“Whilst it is encouraging that the statistics show the number of new breakdowns has fallen, we cannot lose sight of the number of farms which are operating under TB restrictions, the 12,493 animals slaughtered because of the disease in the year ending September 2025 and the farming families that continue to suffer because of this disease,” she said.

Ms Reader said the union welcomed some recent policy changes introduced by the Welsh government.

“The policy change to allow the delayed slaughter of reactor animals was something the NFU Cymru TB Focus Group lobbied for, so we are pleased to see the Deputy First Minister recognising the benefits that have been seen 12 months on from its implementation,” she said.

She added that changes to how inconclusive reactor animals are treated were also positive.

“Likewise, the change to the treatment of inconclusive reactors is something we called for, viewing it as a sensible way of removing risky animals from the marketplace, thus limiting the onward spread of disease.”

NFU Cymru said it continues to play an active role on the TB Eradication Programme Board and regularly provides evidence to the Technical Advisory Group on a range of TB control issues.

However, the union warned modelling suggests Wales is not currently on track to achieve TB-free status by 2041.

“The message from the programme board’s position paper released today is clear - we are not on track to meet the target set by a previous Welsh government for Wales to be TB free by 2041,” Ms Reader said.

“For the farmers and their families who are dealing with TB on a daily basis, 2041 feels like a long time away and the fact the modelling suggests we will not meet this target is further evidence that the current approach is not working.”

She warned that the next Welsh government must consider significant policy changes if progress is to accelerate.

“In that respect, we agree with the programme board’s view that the next Welsh government must look to introduce a step change in policy if we are to deliver the scale of progress that is required to give Welsh farmers hope that farming without TB is a realistic ambition,” she said.

Ms Reader added that NFU Cymru’s Senedd election manifesto calls for a comprehensive eradication strategy that tackles the disease wherever it exists.

She said it was vital that political parties understood the continued impact of TB on farming communities.

“It’s crucial that candidates and all political parties fully understand the impact this dreadful disease continues to have on our members and the wider rural community.”

NFU Cymru said meaningful progress in tackling bovine TB will require stronger policies and greater resources from the next Welsh government.