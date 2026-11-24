The planned sale of 219 dairy cattle marks a shift towards mixed farming at Walford College (Stock photo)

A Shropshire agricultural college is preparing to sell 219 dairy cattle as it moves towards mixed farming, marking a significant change in its agricultural training provision.

Walford College's dairy herd dispersal sale will take place at Shrewsbury Livestock Market on Monday 30 November, with auctioneer Halls confirming an 11am start.

The college, which forms part of Herefordshire, Ludlow and North Shropshire College, intends to sell the majority of its dairy herd as it moves towards a broader farming model.

A college spokesperson, quoted in industry publication DairyNews, said the decision followed a review of teaching priorities, future curriculum requirements and the long-term sustainability of its farming operations.

The changes are intended to give students practical experience across a wider range of agricultural enterprises, reflecting the evolving needs of British farming.

Dairy education is expected to remain an important part of Walford's agricultural curriculum, with specialist skills continuing to be developed through teaching and industry partnerships, according to industry reporting.

Walford has a long agricultural heritage, having been established in 1949 as the Shropshire Farm Institute to provide agricultural education and training.

Its 220-hectare teaching farm near Shrewsbury has facilities for dairy, beef, sheep and arable production.

The college's published farm profile describes an autumn block-calving dairy system, with cows grazing for nine to ten months of the year and replacement stock reared on site.

“We currently milk 250 cows over a large grazing platform,” the profile states, although this figure may no longer reflect current herd numbers.

The college has also previously highlighted investment in farm infrastructure to improve facilities for staff and students.

The future size of the college's dairy herd and how practical dairy training will be delivered following the dispersal remain unclear from the information publicly available.

The transition comes amid wider concerns over the availability of skilled workers across Britain's dairy industry.

Research published by dairy co-operative Arla in August found that 82% of farmers with vacancies received very few or no applications from people with the necessary skills.

Almost 65% identified better education and training as the most effective way to attract more people into the industry.

The planned transition marks a new chapter for Walford, which has been training generations of farmers for more than 75 years, as it looks to broaden its agricultural provision while continuing to offer dairy education.