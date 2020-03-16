Walker given police caution after dog kills sheep

A walker has been given a police caution after a sheep died and two others were seriously injured following an attack by loose dogs.

The incident happened on 17 February and earlier this month in South Downs near Lancing, West Sussex.

The dog owner was only given a police caution and issued with a community protection warning.

The incident has prompted Sussex Police to release a photo of the aftermath of the incident, and renew appeals to keep dogs under control in the countryside.







Rural PCSO Erica Baxter said: "Unfortunately, livestock worrying is an all too common occurrence across Sussex and we've had particular problems in areas with excellent public access such as the South Downs.

"It is important for all owners to understand that allowing a dog to be off lead and out of close control within a livestock field can be considered to be livestock worrying, without any physical attack taking place."

Livestock worrying has a significant effect on the animals involved, on farm businesses and on farmers whose livestock is harmed through no cause of their own.

Apart from immediate stress and potential injury to livestock, frightened animals can damage field boundaries as they try to escape attack, so they are no longer safely contained.

After-effects can include death from shock, abortion or failure to conceive and injuries can take time to heal, carrying a risk of 'fly strike' where they become infested with maggots as blood attracts insects.

PCSO Baxter added: "We urge people to keep their dogs on a lead while they are walking in rural areas and around livestock. So often in these incidents the owners are horrified by what their dogs have done."

Livestock worrying cost farmers £1.2m last year as irresponsible owners continue to allow their pets to roam free in rural areas.

The statistics, released last month by NFU Mutual, show a 15 percent rise in the cost of attacks in England.