Water shortage leaves poultry processor at 'critical' level

Water restrictions are continuing to disrupt a Devon poultry plant, despite South West Water agreeing to increase the flow and pressure supplied to the site.

2 Sisters Food Group said its Willand factory near Cullompton was operating with the minimum level of water needed to process birds safely.

The company warned that any further reduction could prevent the site from meeting legally required standards for hygiene, food safety and animal welfare.

It described the position as a “critical situation” and an “urgent animal welfare issue”.

“Water is essential to every stage of our operation, including those relating to legally-required hygiene and food safety procedures,” 2 Sisters said.

Poultry processing depends on a continuous water supply for cleaning, production and hygiene controls, meaning restrictions can quickly affect whether operations remain compliant.

The company said it had already reduced consumption significantly in response to the pressure on local supplies.

“We have already reduced our water consumption by almost 30% and below this level we cannot operate the site to the required food safety and animal health and welfare requirements.”

2 Sisters called for sufficient supplies to be restored so the factory could continue operating safely and support the wider food chain.

“We are in a situation that needs immediate and urgent action. We need support to restore sufficient water supply and allow operations to continue safely and responsibly, maintaining the UK food supply chain.”

South West Water introduced emergency conservation measures after prolonged hot weather drove unusually high demand across parts of Devon.

The supplier said demand had exceeded the capacity of its Allers Water Treatment Works, prompting customers to reduce non-essential use.

A hosepipe ban is in force across parts of Mid Devon and other areas including South Molton, Axminster and Honiton, as well as Lyme Regis in Dorset.

South West Water said it must prioritise household customers and human health, followed by animal welfare and then wider business needs.

However, it agreed to a request from 2 Sisters to increase the flow and pressure reaching the Willand site.

Restrictions were still affecting the plant after that intervention, although the available statements did not say whether production volumes had been reduced or how long the increased supply would remain in place.

The immediate test will be whether the additional flow allows the factory to maintain food-safety and welfare standards while conservation measures continue across the region.