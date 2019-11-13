Week-long initiative to celebrate British game meat

The initiative aims to make game meat more accessible for British consumers

A week-long industry initiative which aims to promote British game meat is to commence at the end of November.

Now in its sixth year, the Great British Game Week is seeking to champion the country's reputation for high-quality wild game meat.

The initiative is a collaboration between the Countryside Alliance, the British Game Alliance and Taste of Game.

It comes as UK game producers recently celebrated a new trade agreement struck with Hong Kong to export 250,000 British game birds.

The birds will be exported for use in retail and high-end restaurants in both of China's autonomous regions.

But according to the three groups, the meat deserves a 'more regular place' on British tables.

Sam Carlisle, of the Countryside Alliance said: “Game is one of the finest ingredients in Britain. Wild and with a wonderful story, it is full of flavour and easy to cook once a few old myths are dealt with.

“In an era when meat consumption is under the spotlight, game stands as a prime example of responsible and considered option.”

The BGA team will be visiting Bristol and London with the 'Eat Wild' van, serving tasters commercial game products and promoting the nutritional and sustainable benefits of game meat.