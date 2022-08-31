Well-known UK grower of commercial trees now for sale

Christie-Elite, one of the best known UK growers of commercial tree species specialising in broadleaf varieties as well as conifers for timber production, is now for sale.

The Moray-based business, established in 1819, produces and ships millions of finished trees each winter across Scotland, the UK and to Europe, for forestry, woodland and hedging.

It is the only UK tree grower producing both bare-root and cell-grown saplings and one of the only nurseries in the world growing native Scottish montane species.

Christie-Elite has a range of buildings, plant and machinery in addition to the landholding, which extends to 53 acres of freehold land and 109 acres leasehold.

Tom Stewart of Galbraith, who is handling the sale, said Christie-Elite was renowned for the quality of its trees and had an outstanding reputation based on over 200 years of experience.

“For sale as a going concern, this is a rare opportunity to acquire a successful business in the flourishing forestry sector," he said.

"Timber is in huge demand globally and in the UK we currently import 80% of our timber, so there is enormous potential to meet domestic and international demand.

"In addition, government targets for new tree planting and increased provision of hedgerows on farmland further boosts demand for premium growing trees.

"The purchasers could potentially further develop the business, subject to the necessary planning consents.”

Turnover is currently circa £1.8 million, with production volume at 6-8 million saleable trees per annum.

The sale includes the stock of finished plants on order and growing trees at various stages of development.

The nursery holds significant built assets on site including a range of heated and equipped polytunnels and stores used in connection with the growing and storage of the tree crop.

Christie Elite Nurseries is for sale for offers over £3,000,000.