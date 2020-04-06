Well-known Welsh farmer killed in tractor accident

Tributes have been paid to respected Powys farmer Richard Tutor (Photo: Family Photo)

Tributes have been paid to a well-known Welsh farmer who tragically died following a tractor accident on his farm in Powys.

Richard Tudor, a respected member of the farming industry, was killed on Friday 3 April.

The 45-year-old farmed at Llanerfyl, Montgomeryshire, and it is believed he died while working.

Richard, a father-of-two, also wrote an agricultural column for a local paper and has won an industry award for the management of his 700-acre farm.







A family friend said the local community was 'deeply shocked' by the tragedy and he would be 'sorely missed'.

Beryl Vaughan, a close family friend, said Richard was a 'good farmer' and a 'great contributor' to the local community, but 'above all a family man'.

"He was also able to turn his hand to everything. He was an all-rounder who always tried to do everything the right way," she said.

"We send our sincere condolences to his family in their loss at this very difficult time."

Denbighshire County Councillor Mabon ap Gwynfor also paid a tribute to Richard on Twitter.

"Very sad to hear this. Condolences to all of you in your grief."

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is now investigating the incident with Dyfed-Powys Police.

It follows news of another tragic farm machinery accident which happened just days before this incident.

A Scottish farm worker was airlifted to hospital with 'serious' injuries after becoming stuck under a tractor on 30 March.