Welsh cattle herds face new BVD testing rules from July

Welsh cattle keepers will face new BVD testing rules from 1 July as Wales steps up efforts to eradicate one of the most damaging diseases affecting cattle herds.

From 1 July 2026, cattle keepers with BVD Not-Negative herds must pre-movement test animals before moving them off their holding.

Animals will only be allowed to move if they return a negative result, which will be valid for 60 days.

Moving a BVD-positive or persistently infected animal will be an offence.

Cattle of unknown BVD status moving onto a Welsh holding from outside Wales must also be tested within 20 days of arrival.

Bovine Viral Diarrhoea can weaken immune systems, reduce fertility and increase the risk and impact of diseases such as pneumonia and scours.

The Welsh government said eradicating BVD would cut costs for farm businesses, improve cattle health and welfare, support productivity and help reduce agriculture’s carbon footprint.

The new legislation has been shaped by the BVD Cymru Steering Group and is backed by farming unions, vets, markets and auctioneers.

It makes Wales the latest nation to commit to eliminating BVD, joining Scotland, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and much of Europe.

Keepers will be able to carry out pre-movement testing of young calves, and post-movement testing of all animals, using the Tag & Test ear tissue sample method.

The Welsh government said this would reduce the need for additional vet visits and help keep compliance costs down.

Rural Resilience and Sustainability Minister Llyr Gruffydd said he recognised the serious impact BVD has on animal health, welfare and farm businesses.

He said: “I recognise that BVD has a serious impact, not just on standards of animal health and welfare, but also on production including increasing costs to farm businesses.”

Mr Gruffydd said the eradication of BVD had been identified as a priority by Welsh farmers.

He added: “Eradicating BVD in Wales has been identified as a priority by Welsh farmers themselves — and ridding our cattle herds of this disease will bring significant benefits to cattle health and productivity, and also to cattle welfare, farm profitability and carbon footprint.”

He said Wales was following the same path as Scotland, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland and many other European countries.

Mr Gruffydd thanked the BVD Cymru Steering Group for its work and said the programme would continue to develop with industry input.

He said: “We will continue to listen to and work with farmers and industry, and the eradication programme will evolve, whilst keeping a clear focus on the goal of a BVD-free Wales.”

Wales Chief Veterinary Officer Richard Irvine said BVD was one of the most damaging endemic diseases affecting cattle in Wales.

He said: “BVD is one of the most damaging endemic diseases affecting cattle in Wales – so working together to combat it is crucial.”

Mr Irvine said some keepers may not know BVD is present in their herd.

He said the next phase would introduce measures to restrict movements from not-negative holdings in Wales and require testing of cattle of unknown BVD status entering from outside Wales.

Mr Irvine said these measures, alongside safe sourcing of cattle, would help stop the disease spreading and speed up the removal of persistently infected animals from the national herd.

He added: “Wales has a strong foundation to build on. Annual screening has already given us a clearer picture of BVD prevalence across the country.”

Cattle keepers are being urged to check their herd’s BVD status through EIDCymru before the new rules take effect.