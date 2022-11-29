Welsh common land rights holders face uncertainty, NFU Cymru warns

The economic position of Welsh farm businesses managing common land is 'threatened' without appropriate policy and support, a new report warns.

The priorities of common land rights holders in Wales have been championed in the report, released today by NFU Cymru.

It outlines the specific challenges and opportunities for Welsh farmers with common land at a time of major agricultural policy reform.

Almost 10% of Welsh farmland is registered common land, providing grazing for right holders – businesses which are seen as vital to the rural economy, particularly in upland areas.

Managed by families over centuries, the report says that common land is important to wider society for the ecosystem services and wellbeing benefits it provides.

They are also a key feature of Welsh cultural heritage, language and traditions, according to NFU Cymru's report [PDF].

However, there are concerns that common land rights holders won't be able to access all of the Welsh government’s proposed Sustainable Farming Scheme.

These include the three proposed tiers of support: the universal, optional and collaborative action layers.

As with the BPS currently, the report says that common land must continue to be included as an eligible area for the purposes of future support, including the proposed Universal layer for which farmers will receive a baseline payment.

For farmers with common land, NFU Cymru says that baseline payment should be paid directly by Welsh government to the farmer apportioned to rights held.

The union's report proposes numerous key recommendations, all aimed at ensuring that future policy enables common land rights holders to continue to remain viable.

NFU Cymru Less Favoured Area (LFA) Board Chair, Kath Whitrow said common land was a 'vital resource' to Wales.

However, without increased support, she warned that the economic position of farm businesses who manage common land was 'threatened'.

"Further losses of the proactive management by grazing - so central to the condition of common land - could occur," Ms Withrow added.

“As a result, NFU Cymru believes that Welsh government needs to ensure the multiple economic, environmental, social and cultural benefits delivered by farmers with common land are safeguarded for the future.

"Key to this will be providing stability to underpin farming and food production on common land, this can only occur if common land is eligible for support through the baseline stability support measure."