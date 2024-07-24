Welsh farmer fined over £6,000 after breaching cattle regulations

A Welsh livestock farmer has been ordered to pay out over £6,000 after pleading guilty to breaching cattle regulations.

Gary Davies, of Llandysul, Ceredigion, pleaded guilty to three offences under the Cattle Identification Regulations 200.

He also pleaded two offences under the Disease Control (Wales) Order 2003 and three offences under the Tuberculosis (Wales) Order 2010.

The court heard how Mr Davies 'consistently failed' to report the deaths, or off movements, of cattle since 2021 in contravention of the Cattle Identification Regulations 2007.

Ceredigion County Council said the accurate maintenance of animal movements is critical to animal disease control, and the integrity of the food chain.

There were also movements of cattle on and off the holding within the six-day standstill period which is a contravention of the Disease Control Order.

Mr Davies also pleaded guilty to the movement of a total of 99 cattle on and off the holding whilst under TB restrictions.

Ceredigion County Council said these controls are critical to the control of TB in cattle, and the prevention of spread within the herd and the neighbouring herds.

The court heard how officers from the council had visited and written to Mr Davies on several occasions since 2020 identifying the breaches of legislation and giving advice on the legal requirements.

Ceredigion’s cabinet member for public protection, Matthew Vaux said: “The great majority of farms in Ceredigion fully comply with their obligations and are a credit to the industry.

“However, in this instance it was disappointing that the advice given was not heeded which meant the authority had little option but to bring this case to court.”

Aberystwyth Justice Centre issued a fine of £200 for each of the Cattle Identification Regulations breaches, £300 for the two breaches of the Disease Control Order and £500 for each offence under TB Order.

The total fine was £2,200 which included a £880 surcharge. The council was awarded just over £3,000 of costs in bringing the matter to court leaving a total fine of nearly £6,100.