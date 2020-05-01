Welsh farmers reminded to fill SAF application forms

The deadline for submitting your SAF, together with all the necessary supporting documents, is 15 June 2020

Welsh farmers have been reminded not to delay filling out their Single Application Form applications as the June deadline approaches.

Farmers in Wales have had an extra month to submit their SAF applications due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

But the Rural Payments Wales (RPW) has reported a reduction in forms submitted compared to this time last year - a drop of around 20%.

Due to this, the Farmers' Union of Wales (FUW) has said to farmers that it would be 'beneficial' if the forms were submitted early.







“This will help manage the workload and prevent them from being inundated with telephone and online enquiries close to the SAF deadline,” FUW county officer, Rebecca Voyle said.

Those who are unable to submit a fully completed SAF or any supporting documents before the 15 June deadline have been urged to inform RPW via RPW Online or the Customer Contact Centre.

Furthermore, the union said it is offering help to those farmers who want the stress of filling the form taken away. It provides this service exclusively to its members as part of their package.

FUW membership manager, Caryl Roberts said: “The SAF completion process is probably the single most important form completion exercise being carried out by Welsh farmers since 2004, and the financial repercussions of errors on the forms are severe.

"Our staff are not only well trained but very well practised in dealing with the complex application process.”

