Welsh farmers to launch exotic Damara lamb product

Welsh farmers will launch their new and exotic Damara lamb product next week, offering a distinctive eating experience for people across the country.

Anglesey farmers Peter Williams and Bedwyr Jones are the first to bring Damara lamb - a meat prized in many countries around the world - to the UK.

Damara is the country's newest sheep breed, originating from Africa and the Middle East, and recognised for their distinct tail and unique hide markings.

Peter and Bedwyr have already had a number of queries due to media coverage his farm got when the lambs were born.

The first progeny born earlier this year have adapted well to Anglesey’s weather.

"The industry is hungry for new eating experiences," Peter said on the topic of their new farm product, 'Damara Môn'.

“We were confident that the temperature wouldn’t be an issue. It gets far colder and hotter in the desert, and it was whilst I worked in Saudi Arabia as a shepherd in the late 80s that I first came across the breed.”

He added: “They seem unfazed by the rain up to now. They seem really happy here out in the fields.”

Peter and Bedwyr, along with friend and former government vet, Tricia Sutton, formed a group that went on to secure funding and expertise support from the ‘EIP Wales’ (European Innovation Partnership) programme run by Farming Connect.

Tricia, also based in Anglesey, said: “EIP Wales allowed us to make this happen and together with Geraint Hughes our ‘EIP Broker’ we successfully navigated the importation of embryos and semen.

“We are now conducting trials to monitor how the pure and crossbreds perform, whilst ensuring at all times we provide the highest welfare conditions for the sheep.”

Peter added: “We have started working on a route to market for ‘Damara Môn’, which has involved initial branding work, setting up communication channels and starting to promote the distinct eating experience we can now offer.

Their new meat product will hold a digital launch week from Monday 30 November onwards.

Planned activities include publishing a specially commissioned video to introduce the brand and launch of their Facebook page.

They also plan on sharing recipe ideas such as slow cooked shoulder of ‘Damara Môn’ lamb and Koftas that proved very popular in the initial tasting trials.

"We want to share our story and allow people to learn about this unique breed of sheep and, of course, to experience the distinct taste," Peter said.