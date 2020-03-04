Welsh farmers welcome ambitions of new £4.2m vet school

The Farmers' Union of Wales said the school is a 'significant step forward' in boosting the livestock sector

Welsh farmers have welcomed the ambitions of a new £4.2 million veterinary school launched in Aberystwyth.

The School of Veterinary Science, led by Aberystwyth University, is a new agricultural facility with high specification laboratories and offices.

It aims to support businesses throughout the livestock supply chain and other allied industries.

The school was boosted by a £3 million fund from the European Regional Development fund, and by £1m funded by alumni donations.







Speaking after the launch, Farmers' Union of Wales said it is a 'significant step forward' in boosting Welsh livestock.

The union has in the past expressed concern about the shortage of large animal veterinary practitioners in Wales.

“The launch of this vet school represents significant research and development into animal health issues of importance to the Welsh farming sector," FUW Senior Policy Officer, Dr Hazel Wright said.

"It is hoped that the centre will provide an integrated approach to disease diagnosis and elimination.

“This an exciting opportunity for the farming sector and we remain keen to work with members of the school to help safeguard livestock health, identify industry priorities, reduce losses and improve livestock performance through better health.”

She added: “Alongside providing research into livestock health, we hope that the programme will increase the veterinary skills base available to our members and will ultimately raise the number of veterinary professionals in Wales.”

The new centre will be ready in time to welcome the first students in September 2021.