Welsh farming leaders join forces on climate change goals

Farming leaders in Wales have united to speak with one voice on the industry’s ambition to deliver climate goals alongside the production of food.

Representatives from NFU Cymru, Farmers’ Union of Wales, Hybu Cig Cymru, AHDB and Wales YFC met for a meeting on Thursday (14 October).

The five industry leaders agreed to work together to ensure Welsh food and farming can fight the climate crisis while safeguarding food security.

It comes as farmers have been showcasing the industry's ambition to reach net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040 as part of this week's Countryside COP events.

The week of virtual events, which kicked off on Monday, have been bringing together rural businesses and experts in a series of seminars covering key climate issues.

The Welsh farming leaders’ meeting was one of a series of events being hosted during the Countryside COP 2021 programme.

The five industry leaders said in a statement that climate change was the "greatest environmental challenge facing the world".

But they said that any action should be progressed in a way that was "sustainable and fair" and "that safeguards our rural communities, culture and language".

"At this pivotal time, Welsh farming leaders have united to demonstrate our shared commitment to maximising the contribution of agriculture to a net zero economy in Wales," they said.

"Welsh farming is already leading the way on climate action, we recognise that society and the agriculture industry in Wales want to go further and faster.

"We are agreed on the need to speak with one voice to support the delivery of our common climate goals alongside climate-friendly food production."

The five industry leaders explained that Welsh farming was a 'world leader' in sustainable food production.

"With land use so central to meeting the net zero goals of wider society, our partnership offers a sensible and practical voice on the contribution that farming can make to net zero ambitions.

"We will work together to ensure our sector will combat climate change whilst continuing to play a positive contribution to global food security," they said.