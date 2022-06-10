Welsh Farming Week: Hundreds of pupils attend lessons in farming

More than 500 North Wales schoolchildren attended a day of farming-themed activities as part of NFU Cymru's Celebration of Welsh Food & Farming Week.

Pupils from a host of primary schools around Wrexham and Ruthin were invited to Coleg Llysfasi on Wednesday 8 June for a lesson in food and farming.

The educational event, delivered by the Cows on Tour team, was one of a number of activities co-ordinated as part of the first ever Celebration of Welsh Food & Farming Week.

The week-long campaign of activities and events is promoting Welsh food and agriculture to politicians, stakeholders and the wider public.

Children in attendance at the food and farming showpiece at Coleg Llysfasi were able to learn about all the agricultural sectors as part of their visit.

Activities and learning opportunities on offer included shearing and milking demonstrations, a lesson in cooking red meat and vegetables, and butter making.

NFU Cymru Student & Young Farmer Ambassador Erin McNaught spoke to children about dairy calves

Schoolchildren also learned about grain and flour and farm machinery, as well as how farms generate renewable energy.

NFU Cymru deputy president co-founder Abi Reader said the schoolchildren learned more about the 'farm to fork story'.

"For many of these children it was the first time they’d set foot in an agricultural environment of any sort, so the levels of excitement were very high."

Ms Reader, who is also co-founder of Cows on Tour, said farmers understood that engaging with the next generation of consumers was very important.

"It’s vital that children really understand how natural, healthy, sustainable food is produced and ends up on the supermarket shelves and in their homes.

"Opportunities like this are also incredibly rewarding for us as farmers; the passion and enthusiasm on show from the schoolchildren was infectious.

"I think all of our farming volunteers left with a spring in their step after such a positive experience."