Welsh Farming Week: NFU Cymru outlines young farmers' priorities

NFU Cymru will be launching a report in the Senedd outlining young Welsh farmers’ policy priorities as Welsh Farming Week gets underway.

The union's Farming the Future report will be outlined at the Senedd on Tuesday (20 June), which is part of the annual Welsh food and farming celebratory week.

The timing of initiative this year is particularly significant given that the Agriculture (Wales) Bill is currently making its way through the legislative process.

Once passed, the Act will establish the framework for future agricultural policy and will define farming in Wales for a generation or more.

But NFU Cymru said that the next generation of farmers wanted to capitalise on opportunities to grow the industry.

Its new report looks at the contribution of young farmers in Wales and features key recommendations as to how Welsh government can issue more support.

These include exploring opportunities to make it easier for new and young entrants to access finance, as well as prioritising home-produced food and public procurement.

Local authorities must also recognise the importance of the council farm network, and ensure that Welsh farming is portrayed accurately in the school curriculum.

To illustrate some of the issues affecting Wales’ young farmers, the report features case study profiles of four members of NFU Cymru’s Next Generation Group.

As well as showcasing each farmer’s story and progression through the industry, the report also seeks to shine a light on the challenges they have faced.

Speaking at the event later today, NFU Cymru president Aled Jones will say: “Our next generation of farmers want to capitalise on opportunities to grow our sector.

“It is vital that the future policy landscape works for the next generation of farmers and that means it must be accessible and achievable by all, regardless of farm type, tenure, system or location.

"If our future farm policy is to deliver for our next generation of farmers and the people of Wales, it must be underpinned by long term financial frameworks."

He will add: “Farmers are the heart of our rural communities, ensuring the next generation of farmers see a viable future in our industry is critical.

“I remain optimistic that if Welsh government and the industry work together in genuine partnership we can design and implement policies that ensure Welsh farming can thrive for generations to come."

What does the report call for?

NFU Cymru's asks include:

• Specific asks from the future Sustainable Farming Scheme in relation to supporting the active farmer, smooth transition and the use of capital grants

• Exploring opportunities to make it easier for new and young entrants to access finance

• Prioritising home-produced food and public procurement

• Local authorities recognising the importance of the council farm network

• Ensuring Welsh farming is portrayed accurately in the school curriculum and that children are given the opportunity to experience where their food comes from.