Welsh food and drink turnover increases, figures show

Welsh food and drink continues to thrive as the latest figures show the sector’s supply chain turnover increased to £23 billion last year.

The new figures, released on Monday (17 October), represent a growth of 2.9 percent from the £22.4 billion in 2020.

The food and drink manufacturing sector in Wales, which produces diverse products, experienced very strong growth in 2021 with turnover increasing by 10.2% from £4.9bn to £5.4bn.

Today’s announcement follows news earlier this year that Welsh food and drink exports hit a record high in 2021 reaching £640m.

Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths said the figures demonstrated the commitment of Welsh food businesses to succeed, despite the tough economic situation they faced.

“I am very proud of the resilience and enterprise shown by businesses emerging from the pandemic and overcoming multiple supply chain challenges," she added.

“Wales’ innovative spirit continues to shine brightly in the sector and the proof is in the pudding with Welsh businesses continuing to pick up awards."

It comes as Welsh farmers and food exporters celebrated the first shipment of PGI Welsh Lamb to the United States in over two decades.

Dunbia, which operates a processing plant in Carmarthenshire, became the first processor in the UK to achieve approval by US authorities.

It followed a campaign to lift restrictions on imports of lamb from the UK. A ban had been in place since 1989 due to concerns around BSE, commonly known as 'mad cow disease'.