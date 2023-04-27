Welsh government delays 170kg/ha nitrogen limit to October

The Welsh government has confirmed it will delay the roll out of its 170kg per hectare annual holding nitrogen limit rule, to 31 October 2023.

A new written statement from the Minister for Rural Affairs Lesley Griffiths contains amendments to the Welsh government's NVZ regulations.

Nitrate vulnerable zones (NVZs) are areas within Wales that contain surface water or groundwater susceptible to nitrate pollution from agricultural activities.

They are designed to improve water quality in rivers and lakes, but it means tougher restrictions on fertiliser and manure spreading.

In 2021, the Welsh government introduced an all-Wales NVZ designation in a move that had angered farming groups.

But in a new statement, published on Wednesday (26 April), Ms Griffiths said the implementation of the 170kg per hectare annual holding nitrogen limit, which was due to come into effect on 30 April, will be extended.

The controversial rule will now be rolled out from 31 October 2023, the minister confirmed in the statement.

This is accompanied by a consultation on a licensing scheme that would enable any farm to apply for a licence for a higher annual holding nitrogen limit of 250kg/ha subject to crop need and other legal considerations.

The consultation will consult on proposals for such a scheme to be operational until 2025.

Ms Griffiths said: "We are extending the implementation date for the 170kg/ha annual limit from 30 April 2023 to 31 October 2023 in order to allow more time to consider the consultation responses and allow farmers time to prepare once the outcome is announced."

She added: "We have consulted on a licensing scheme whereby any farm business can apply for a licence for a higher annual holding nitrogen limit of 250kg/ha subject to crop need and other legal considerations.

"We consulted on proposals for such a scheme to be operational until 2025."

NFU Cymru said the changes were 'welcome' as they provided 'some additional breathing space' for Welsh producers.

The union, and other farming groups in the country, believe the regulations are unworkable and pose a threat to the viability of Welsh farming.

NFU Cymru has consistently opposed these regulations, including taking the matter to Judicial Review.