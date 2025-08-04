Welsh government eases bluetongue rules ahead of autumn sales

Sheep farmers in Wales have been handed a lifeline as the Welsh government relaxes bluetongue restrictions to allow the movement of vaccinated stock ahead of the busy autumn breeding season.

Phased changes to facilitate autumn livestock sales will begin on 18 August. From this date, Welsh livestock that have completed a course of bluetongue virus serotype 3 (BTV-3) vaccination will be permitted to attend English markets within 20km of the Welsh border.

Eligible markets for dedicated sales of vaccinated Welsh-only livestock include Bishops Castle, Hereford, Kington, Ludlow, Market Drayton, Oswestry, Ross-on-Wye, and Shrewsbury.

These markets must adhere to specific conditions to operate under the new rules, the Welsh government said today (4 August).

Animals attending these markets and returning to Wales must complete their movement within the same day and will be subject to the conditions of a general licence.

They cannot remain at the market overnight and, where all conditions are met, will not require any pre- or post-movement testing.

The National Sheep Association (NSA) welcomed the new measures from the Welsh government, but urged further clarity and timely coordination.

Helen Roberts, NSA Cymru development officer, said: “We will continue to work with government to ensure farmers and the industry generally is given sufficient notice about the dates for the operation of the proposed Green Markets, allowing sheep from England to be sold in Wales.

"We need to ensure the application process for the markets is smooth and licences for auctions are given as soon as possible, as many livestock auctions and breed societies will have closing dates already set in August for September sales—and as we all know, sale dates cannot be changed at the last minute.”

NSA chief executive, Phil Stocker also welcomed the change, stressing the need for balance between disease risk and trade continuity.

“We welcome these changes and the acknowledgement from Welsh government that a balance needs to be struck between the threat that bluetongue brings, but also the need for cross-border trade for farmers and markets,” he said.

“We urge all farmers to seriously consider vaccinating their sheep so they are able to take advantages of these rule changes, especially as Welsh government is also considering direct farm-to-farm moves for vaccinated stock.

"Vaccination remains the best method of protecting stock and reducing the potentially devastating consequences of bluetongue.”

The NSA says it will continue working closely with government to support smooth implementation of the updated rules and ensure farmers are able to plan effectively for the upcoming breeding and sale season.