Welsh government seeks farmers' views on new national park

A consultation has launched looking at the possibility of creating a new national park in Wales, with farmers and rural businesses urged to participate.

The Welsh government said it had commissioned Natural Resources Wales (NRW) to assess the case for a new national park in north-east Wales.

A study area, based on the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley, has been identified as a candidate. It is already designated an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

If the plans go ahead, it would become the fourth national park in Wales alongside Snowdonia, the Pembrokeshire Coast and Brecon Beacons.

A public consultation will look at the proposal and will run between 7 October and 16 December 2024.

The Welsh government said it had identified eleven themes that underlined both risks and opportunities for the Clwydian Range and Dee Valley area.

These reflect concerns about over tourism and the impact on housing, but also the hopes for better management, responsible access, conservation and nature’s recovery.

Ash Pearce, programme manager at NRW said: “We want to ensure that this is an inclusive process and that people have the opportunity to share their views on the proposals.

“Early engagement has given us a much clearer picture of the issues, hopes and concerns of the local people and stakeholders.

“If a new national park is established, then it must be able to manage the risks and take advantage of the opportunities available, for the betterment of nature, people, and communities.

“We have amended the study area in response to local feedback and in the past year, appointed three separate independent consultants to help us develop the evidence that will inform our recommendation."

It comes as Scottish farm leaders have said they will continue to oppose the Scottish government's proposals for Galloway to become a new national park.

If given the official designation, Galloway will be the first national park in the UK in about 15 years.

The region was chosen from a five-strong shortlist after a lengthy review of criteria, despite concern from farming groups.

NFU Scotland said the creation of a new national park in Scotland was 'unacceptable', a view it said was supported by 93% of the union's members.

The union's vice president, Alasdair Macnab said: “I can reassure our farmers in the Galloway area that we will continue to support your opposition every step of the way.

“It is clear that existing parks have failed to make a positive contribution to farming and crofting.

"The consultation process now starting must be transparent, credible and inclusive – which it has not been in Galloway to date.”