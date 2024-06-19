Welsh government shuns sheep sector from policy roundtable

The Welsh government has shunned the sheep sector from its agricultural policy roundtable, with farm leaders calling the move 'disappointing'.

The National Sheep Association (NSA) has expressed its frustration at the Welsh government’s failure to accept its request to join the Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS) roundtable.

The trade association, which represents the largest agricultural sector in Wales, said the decision was 'disappointing' as it 'further risks' the future of the sheep sector in the country.

It said it had made 'several requests' to the government to join it, which was set up to discuss Wales' controversial post-Brexit farming scheme, the SFS.

NSA chief executive, Phil Stocker said: “It is extremely disappointing that the government has chosen to exclude NSA, the only organisation that solely represents the largest agricultural sector in Wales, from its discussions.

“Collectively, the sheep and beef sector in Wales supports more than 223,000 jobs and Wales’ biggest employer – the food and drink supply chain – that is worth over £6 billion to the Welsh economy.

“Not only this, but the sheep sector is by far the most accessible route into agriculture for new entrants and the next generation."

Mr Stocker said the refusal from the Welsh government to engage with sector indicated a 'severe lack of appetite to future proof' sheep producers.

Following last month’s announcement of a new timeframe for the introduction of the SFS, the roundtable aims to provide the next opportunity to work collectively on the design of the SFS after the recent consultation.

It currently has representation from the farming industry, the wider supply chain, and veterinary, nature, forestry and food sectors.

Wales' new cabinet secretary for rural affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, chaired the first meeting of the SFS roundtable on 6 June.

The NSA said it was in a 'unique position' having been involved in policy and future farming scheme development and to date had “done its best” to support the Welsh government in its work.

But Mr Stocker said: “I am highly concerned that the level of our engagement since the new farming minister came into post has been zero.

"I am not at all confident that Welsh government is making use of farmers experiences from scheme development in other nations.

“There is still no facilitation for tenants, new entrants, share and contract farming agreements, commons, cross border farms or graziers.

“NSA welcomes conversations of the SFS given the problems the proposals have created, and although there are fundamental elements that risk the entire thing being unworkable NSA does believe there are some valuable aspects to the current scheme proposals.”

The NSA said, following 'several request' to officials being met with no response, it would continue to raise the concerns of the sector “even if these have to be via unofficial channels”.

“Given the importance of sheep farming in Wales I will still say its not too late and would welcome engagement from Welsh government, which sadly so far has been lacking,” Mr Stocker concluded.