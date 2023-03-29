Welsh government unveils refreshed five-year bovine TB plan

A refreshed five-year delivery plan to build on the steady progress achieved to date to eradicate bovine TB in Wales has been published.

Partnership working is at the heart of the Welsh government's new plan, which emphasises that the eradication of bTB cannot be achieved by government alone.

The plan details that "support, engagement and ownership" of the farming industry and veterinary profession must also occur.

The benefits of the government's partnership approach will be explored through a project in Pembrokeshire.

This will involve collaborative working at a local level, empowering vets and farmers to make informed decisions and show leadership in disease control.

The Welsh government has set a target for Wales to be TB-free by 2041.

The picture of bovine TB in Wales is ever changing, but the important, long-term trends shows steady progress.

Between 2009 and December 2022, new TB incidents fell by 49% in Welsh herds while prevalence decreased by 32%.

And nearly all (94.7%) of herds were TB free at end of December 2022, official figures show.

Announcing the plan, Minister for Rural Affairs Lesley Griffiths said: “It is extremely distressing for farmers who have an outbreak in their herd.

"That’s why I am clear we must maintain momentum and build on our already extensive programme of measures, to make further progress towards the eradication of bovine TB in Wales."

She said good progress had already been made, with the long-term trends showing a decrease in cases. "We must build on this", Ms Griffiths said.

However, government 'cannot do this alone'. "Partnership working is needed with our farmers and vets to reach our goal of a TB-free Wales," she said.

The minister said she would provide an annual update on the progress of the delivery plan.

What is included in the plan?

Points from the Welsh government's new five-year delivery plan include:

• Integrating a greater level of partnership working, co-design and co-delivery to build trust, dispel inaccurate information, empower keepers to take control of a farmer's TB situation and protect their business.

• Benefits of the partnership approach to be explored through a project in Pembrokeshire which will involve collaborative working at a local level, empowering vets and farmers to make informed decisions and show leadership in disease control.

• New governance arrangements including publicly appointed Programme Board and Technical Advisory Group to be established which will provide technical expertise on key policy areas including a review of the management of in-calf TB affected cattle.

• Bring forward legislation to reintroduce Pre-Movement Testing for cattle movements within and from the Low TB Area.

• Extend the requirement for Post-Movement Testing in the Intermediate TB Areas and enabling the display of TB Free herd information on ibTB to support farmers to understand the TB status of cattle they wish to purchase.

• Engagement on TB Payments and Informed Purchasing will begin over the coming months to explore policy options with stakeholders and agree a way forward.