Welsh government urges public to keep dogs on lead near sheep

Dogs should be kept on a lead or under close control at all times when near livestock amid a rise in attacks, the Welsh government has said.

With lambing season underway, Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths and Rural & Wildlife Crime Coordinator Rob Taylor have told the public to keep dogs under control around sheep and other livestock.

The latest figures based on claims data from NFU Mutual estimates dog attacks on UK farm animals cost £1.8 million in 2022.

An increasing number of dog attacks on livestock have been reported across the country following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Recent research found most incidents involving dogs worrying or attacking sheep happens on land which is not accessible to the public.

The Countryside Code, published by Natural Resources Wales, provides guidance on the responsibility of owners to keep their dogs under effective control.

Lesley Griffiths said there were 'very sad and distressing' images of livestock worrying incidents.

“We know most people are doing the right thing in keeping control of their dogs, but we also recognise some are not," the minister added.

“The emotional and financial costs for those who own or find dead and injured livestock, is simply unacceptable, as are the implications to animal welfare.

“Responsible dog ownership is key and by taking the required steps, lambs and other livestock will be safe.”

Rob Taylor said sheep worrying and brutal livestock attacks by pet dogs were 'sadly a regular occurrence' across Wales.

“Owners need to be aware that it is a dog’s natural instinct to chase or even attack livestock and at this time of year it is more harrowing when ewes are pregnant or with already born lambs.

“We ask owners to be aware of the risks and use common sense, by walking dogs where livestock are not present," he said.

“It’s vital they understand that an attack on livestock, although unintended, may result in their pet being shot, or euthanised on a court order after a conviction and nobody wants that to happen.”

It comes as the National Sheep Association (NSA) recently launched its 2023 sheep worrying survey, which closes for responses on 15 March.