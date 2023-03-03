Welsh lamb sector to launch major drive to tap into US market

The Welsh lamb sector is set to work together to launch a major drive to tap into the all important American export market.

Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC), the Welsh government and the whole PGI Welsh Lamb supply chain have launched the push.

Market research has shown that the US market could be a multi-million pound opportunity for Welsh farmers and the broader red meat industry.

Restrictions on the import of UK lamb into the US were lifted last year, and processors have been obtaining the necessary inspections and certification in order to begin exporting.

The initial promotional programme will kick off with attendance at the ‘summit’ of the US meat industry – the Annual Meat Conference (AMC) – held this year in Dallas on 6-8 March, at which meetings are planned with importers and distributors.

Welsh Lamb will feature in a trade show to be held alongside the AMC event, and HCC and processors will also use the opportunity to visit leading US retailers to further research the market.

A new website will be launched to give potential customers information on how to source Welsh Lamb, and its key brand values of quality, traceability and environmental sustainability.

Laura Pickup, HCC’s head of strategic marketing, will be part of the delegation at the AMC in Texas

She said: “I’m looking forward very much to being at the top annual event of the American meat sector, alongside our leading processing companies from Wales.

"We’re thrilled to have this opportunity to meet importers, retailers and foodservice distributors.

"Our work in Canada in the past has also helped us to develop links with importers and to build awareness of the Welsh Lamb brand in the North American market.

“We’re therefore determined to put together a bold programme of promotion – both developing the key contacts, and launching an online information resource.”

The sector's promotional push in the US market has received financial assistance from the Welsh government.

Minister for Rural Affairs Lesley Griffiths said there were 'exciting opportunities' for Welsh Lamb in the US market following the lifting of restrictions.

"[This is ] good news for our farmers and producers," she said, "I’m pleased the Welsh government is supporting this activity and I wish the event every success.”

Food and drink exports from the UK hit record highs in 2022, with exports to non-EU markets breaking through the £10 billion barrier for the very first time.

There was a resurgence in export sales in the food and drink last year, with most categories now exceeding pre-pandemic levels to reach a record £24.8bn.