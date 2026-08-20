Welsh sheep dip guidance set for overhaul

Welsh sheep farmers could face updated guidance on dipping in wet weather, leaking dip baths and waste disposal under proposals being consulted on by Natural Resources Wales.

Farmers, land managers and other interested parties have until 16 October to comment on proposed revisions to the Groundwater Protection Code covering the use and disposal of sheep dip.

The guidance was last updated in 2017 and is being revised by NRW and the Welsh Government to reflect current policy, farming practice and environmental requirements.

One of the main proposed changes is updated advice on sheep dipping when rain is forecast, based on manufacturers’ recommendations.

NRW is also proposing revised guidance on areas of a farm considered unsuitable for dipping activities.

Damaged or leaking dip baths would no longer be recommended for repair. Instead, the guidance would advise replacement with a new bath or the use of a mobile dipping unit.

The revised code would also remove references to new environmental permits for disposing of waste sheep dip to land, as these permits are no longer issued in Wales.

Existing permit holders would be able to continue operating under their permits for the time being.

References to enzyme treatment of waste sheep dip under the former T27 waste exemption would also be removed because the product never became available and the exemption is no longer valid.

NRW said sheep dipping remains an important tool for controlling parasites, but warned that poor storage, use or disposal can cause pollution.

Dave Jones, NRW’s Senior Specialist Advisor for Groundwater, said: "The disposal of sheep dip to land has taken place for more than 30 years. However, we have seen evidence of the cumulative impact this can have on our rivers and streams, contributing to failures in meeting the standards needed to protect the water environment."

He said the consultation was intended to make sure the revised guidance works in practice for farms as well as meeting environmental requirements.

"The updated guidance is designed to reflect current policy and environmental requirements while supporting farmers to adopt good practice," Jones said.

"To get this right, we need the knowledge and experience of the farming industry to help shape the final document."

NRW is asking for suggestions for improvement, feedback on any sections that are difficult to understand and views on whether the proposed measures are practical to implement.

Jones added: "The guidance was last updated in 2017, and this consultation provides an opportunity to ensure it continues to meet the needs of both the farming industry and the environment."

The 12-week consultation closes on 16 October 2026, with the final version of the guidance expected to be published in early 2027.