Welsh sheep farmers set for genetics upgrade with £3m funding

A £3 million investment in sheep genetics is set to boost flock performance and cut emissions across Wales, as farmers gain access to advanced breeding tools and data-driven decision-making.

The Welsh Government has confirmed funding for the Welsh Sheep Genetics Programme over the next three years, aimed at helping farmers improve productivity, efficiency and environmental performance at farm level.

From April 2026, Hybu Cig Cymru (HCC) will take over delivery of the next phase, expanding the scheme to new flocks while continuing support for existing participants.

For farmers, the focus is on using genomic data to make more accurate breeding decisions, improving flock health, performance and resilience while reducing environmental impact.

The programme uses Genomic Estimated Breeding Values to give a clearer picture of an animal’s genetic potential, helping farmers select stock more effectively and plan for long-term gains.

The funding comes at a time when sheep producers are under increasing pressure to improve efficiency and meet environmental targets, while maintaining profitability.

The next phase will also introduce tailored farm-level planning, new performance indicators and a programme of research aimed at driving further gains across the sector.

It builds on a strong first phase, which concludes at the end of March after delivering significant progress since 2023.

More than 70,000 genotypes have been recorded on the AHDB Signet database, while the initiative has been credited with introducing genomics into the sheep sector at scale for the first time.

Research has also focused on breeding for worm resistance and reducing methane emissions, alongside measurable improvements in key performance traits across participating flocks.

Deputy First Minister for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca Davies, said the funding reflects continued backing for farmers adapting to new challenges.

“This funding demonstrates our commitment to supporting farmers to build profitable, resilient businesses while delivering on our climate ambitions,” he said.

He added that the programme shows how science can support traditional livestock systems.

“The Welsh Sheep Genetics Programme shows what is possible when cutting edge science meets the proud tradition of Welsh livestock farming,” he said.

“By helping farmers breed healthier, more productive flocks with a lower environmental footprint, we are strengthening food security and safeguarding our rural economy for the long term.”

José Peralta, chief executive of HCC, said the next phase will build on strong progress already made.

“The progress achieved to date reflects the commitment of farmers across Wales, the work of the Farming Connect team, and the continued financial support of the Welsh Government,” he said.

He added that the initiative aligns with wider goals around sustainability and long-term sector performance.

“We look forward to working closely with farmers to ensure they have the tools, insights, and support needed to thrive in the years ahead.”

With expanded rollout and continued investment, the programme is expected to play a central role in improving the competitiveness and sustainability of the Welsh sheep sector in the years ahead.