Welsh sheep sector in 'danger of disappearing' after no-deal

Wales' rural affairs minister, Lesley Griffiths, said the government is 'confident but not complacent' in no-deal Brexit preparations

Work is under way to develop contingency plans to prevent 'vulnerable' sectors from 'disappearing' in the weeks after no-deal Brexit, Wales' rural affairs minister said.

Sectors at most risk of a potential no-deal include sheep and shellfish, Lesley Griffiths told the Senedd on Tuesday (1 October).

To combat this, a 'mammoth task' of 74 projects, spearheaded by Welsh government and Defra, will provide a 'functioning statute book' on 'day one' of any abrupt withdrawal from the EU.

However, the Welsh red meat sector fears that the lamb export trade would 'almost be completely wiped out' in the event of no-deal.







Almost all of of Wales' lamb exports are to the EU, and the industry fears that tariffs would make it difficult for lamb to compete on the European market.

Ms Griffiths said exiting the bloc without a deal would have an 'immediate and long-term catastrophic impact' on rural communities.

The minister told the Senedd: “Although I am confident in our preparations, I am not complacent. It would be disingenuous to say there were no risks.

“While we can mitigate some risks, others are beyond the control of the Welsh government.”

For example, if the UK does not obtain third country status from the EU, export of animal and plant products would cease.

Ms Griffiths said she expects red tape and regulations to increase significantly for food exporters – up to tenfold in the number of export health certificates issued in Wales.

“Far from removing red tape, leaving the EU with no deal will bring bureaucracy where none exists,” she said.

“This could result in delays, extra costs for businesses and increased prices for consumers.”

Meanwhile, from the recently-released Operation Yellowhammer document, the Welsh government says it is expecting significant delays at ports.