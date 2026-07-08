West Sussex farm visit puts horticulture challenges in spotlight

MPs have been warned that planning barriers, supply chain pressure and uncertainty over seasonal worker visas are holding back UK vegetable growers.

The warning came during a visit to Barfoots’ family-owned Sefter Farm in West Sussex, where five parliamentarians joined the NFU’s Food and Farming Fellowship scheme.

The visit focused on the key pressures facing the horticulture sector, including planning, supply chain relationships and the need for long-term certainty around seasonal labour.

The MPs were shown the scale and complexity of modern horticulture, from field operations and water infrastructure to processing and supply chains.

Barfoots has planted 4,500 acres of sweetcorn and 300 acres of courgettes this year, underlining the scale of the operation.

The visit took in field operations, tenderstem broccoli picking, the farm’s water treatment plant, a new reservoir and Barfoots’ sweetcorn factory, highlighting the journey from farm to fork.

NFU Horticulture and Potatoes Board chair Martin Emmett, who is also a West Sussex grower, said it was vital for politicians to see the realities of food production on farm.

“Getting MPs out on farm really helps them to understand the challenges facing the sector and the vital role growers play in producing the nation’s food, driving the economy and supporting rural communities,” he said.

The NFU said it continues to work with government on the challenges facing the sector, including Defra’s development of a horticulture Sector Growth Plan through the Farming and Food Partnership Board.

The plan is aimed at boosting productivity, profitability and food security.

Mr Emmett encouraged horticulture businesses to take part in the NFU’s sector survey and share their views, saying the feedback would help shape future support for growers.

The NFU’s Food and Farming Fellowship scheme was launched in 2024 to showcase UK farming to MPs and improve understanding of the food and farming sector.

Julian Marks, group chief executive at Barfoots, said the business was facing pressures from climate change, global events and changing attitudes towards farming and food production.

“Barfoots is at the sharp end when it comes to climate change, the effects of geopolitical events and changing sentiment towards farming and food production,” he said.

He said engaging with parliamentarians enabled the business to show how it is working to protect and enhance the environment while producing healthy vegetables.

“It was a pleasure to show this highly engaged group of MPs around our operations,” Mr Marks added.

The MPs included Labour and Liberal Democrat representatives from Redditch, South Norfolk, Calder Valley, Horsham, and Melksham and Devizes.

The NFU said the visit formed part of its work to show policymakers how decisions on labour, planning and supply chains affect domestic food production.