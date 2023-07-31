Wet weather hinders start of this year's harvest, AHDB says

The recent wet weather has hindered the start of this year's harvest, with progress behind the five-year average, according to AHDB.

The levy board has published the first harvest progress report of 2023, covering the beginning of harvest up to 25 July 2023 (week 3).

Despite the wet weather, windows of dry weather have enabled farmers to make a reasonable start to winter barley and oilseed rape harvests in the Midlands, Southern and Eastern regions of England.

Very small areas of winter wheat, spring barley and oats have been harvested in mostly southern regions, though data is very limited this early on, AHDB said in its anaylsis.

In total, 48% of the English, Welsh and Scottish barley harvest is complete, slightly behind the 5-year average pace of 56%.

It is also well behind the same point last year when hot and dry weather saw the harvest 93% complete by week 3.

Harvest has begun in all regions of GB, ranging from 1% complete in the North East, to 83% complete in the South West.

Generally southern areas of England have reported above average yields, AHDB said, whereas the Midlands are currently reporting average or just below average yields.

Throughout GB, yields are ranging from 5.0 – 11.0 t/ha. Better yields have been reported on heavier soils, whereas lighter land suffered more from water stress during grain fill. AHDB said initial quality results are also good.

Low screenings are being reported (between 2-5%), as well as specific weights between 63-66 kg/hl and grain nitrogen levels ranging from 1.50-1.85%.

In total, just 21% of the winter oilseed rape (WOSR) crop has been harvested across Britain.

Much like barley, this is below the 5-year average (37% complete), and well behind last year when the WOSR harvest was 68% complete.

The WOSR harvest is the furthest ahead in the South West and the West Midlands at 61% and 35% complete respectively.

However, in Scotland, Wales and the North East of England, harvest was only just starting or not yet underway, AHDB explained.

Yields so far are variable, ranging from 1.0 – 4.9 t/ha, and averaging 3.0 t/ha. Lower yields are a result of storm damage (causing heavy shedding), as well as pest and frost damage earlier in the season.

Oil content is currently ranging between 42 – 26%, while moisture contents is ranging from 7-12%. Though AHDB said this will likely change on increased data availability.