Wheat imports into UK reach highest levels since records began

Wheat imports into the UK have reached its highest levels since electronic records began, due to lower domestic production and quality issues in 2024.

The strong pace of wheat imports is also due to the historically higher level of sterling against the euro, according to AHDB's analysis.

In November 2024, 295.1Kt of wheat was imported, up 71% on the year and more than double the five-year average pace for November of 127.3Kt.

This takes season to date (July-November) imports to 1.45 Mt, the largest volume imported up to November since at least electronic records began in 1995-96.

For context, in 2012-13 and 2013-14, July to November wheat imports totalled 1.03 Mt and 1.18 Mt respectively, according to AHDB's analysis.

It is expected that a large proportion of UK wheat imports to date are of milling quality, with 529.5 Kt coming in from Germany from July to November and 235 Kt from Canada over the same period alone.

Gabriel Odiase, AHDB analyst said: "Currently, full season wheat imports are forecast at 2.75 Mt in the UK cereal supply and demand estimates, 13% higher compared to 2023/24.

"While the import pace has been rapid so far this season, it is expected that it will slow during the latter part of the season."

Exports of UK grains are lagging behind the pace of last year and the five-year average, AHDB says in its analysis.

Given the smaller wheat crop in 2024 and relative strength of sterling from July to November, wheat exports totalled 51.6 Kt, down 62% from last year and 84% below the previous five-year average.

The next UK cereal supply and demand estimates are due to be published on 30 January.