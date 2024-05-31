Whole of the UK declares itself free from high path bird flu

The whole of the UK has self-declared freedom from highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), Defra has confirmed.

The UK-wide declaration has been reviewed and published by the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH).

It follows Northern Ireland’s declaration of freedom from bird flu, on 31 March 2023.

The UK has faced its largest ever outbreak of bird flu, with over 360 cases confirmed in poultry across the country since late October 2021.

There has been no recent cases of avian influenza in kept birds with the last case confirmed on 14 February 2024.

The current risk to poultry in Britain is 'low', but it continues to be found at low levels in wild birds in GB and across Europe.

In some European countries, outbreaks continue to occur in poultry and other captive birds.

Defra said bird keepers should remain vigilant and practice stringent biosecurity to protect the health and welfare of their birds.

It said: "Avian influenza is a notifiable animal disease. If you suspect any type of avian influenza in poultry or captive birds you must report it immediately by calling the Defra Rural Services Helpline on 03000 200 301.

"In Wales, contact 0300 303 8268. In Scotland, contact your local Field Services Office. Failure to do so is an offence.

"Do not touch or pick up any dead or sick birds that you find and instead report them using the online reporting system or by calling the Defra helpline."

Defra recently announced compulsory registration requirements for all bird keepers as part of a new measure to combat avian influenza outbreaks.

Under the changes there will be new requirements for all bird keepers - regardless of the size of their flock - to officially register their birds.

Current legislation dictates that only those who keep 50 or more poultry must do so.

Owners will need to provide information, including their contact details, the location where birds are kept and details of the birds, such as species, number and what they are kept for.

In England and Wales, keepers have until 1 October 2024 to register, while in Scotland, the deadline is 1 September.

Keepers will also be legally required to update their information on an annual basis.