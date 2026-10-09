Wild deer emerge as new concern in fight against bovine TB

Wild deer have been formally identified as a bovine TB concern for the first time in the BCVA's updated disease control policy

Cattle vets are calling for new wild deer TB surveillance programmes by 2027 after identifying the animals as an emerging disease concern for the first time.

The British Cattle Veterinary Association (BCVA) wants Defra to introduce coordinated surveillance pilots, supported by annual reporting and risk modelling to improve understanding of bovine TB in wild deer.

The proposals form part of a revised bovine TB policy, updating the association's 2021 position to reflect recent scientific developments and changing approaches to disease control.

The recommendations also cover cattle vaccination, more flexible testing, livestock movements and the mental health of farmers and veterinary professionals.

On badger management, the BCVA supports the government's shift towards vaccination as the primary wildlife control measure, but argues that culling should remain an option where local disease evidence justifies it.

The association also backs the continued use of the Test-Vaccinate-Remove programme where appropriate, subject to regular review.

Another major development is progress towards a licensed cattle BCG vaccine, which is currently being submitted for marketing authorisation.

Field trials of the accompanying DIVA test, designed to distinguish infected cattle from vaccinated animals, are in Phase 3 and expected to finish in 2026.

The BCVA is calling for vaccination to be rolled out as soon as possible, moving beyond its previous position of treating the technology as a longer-term goal.

Ed Simmons, chair of the BCVA TB Working Group, said: “A licensed cattle TB vaccine is closer than it has ever been, and that is a welcome tool we called for in the original BCVA Policy.”

The association is also proposing greater flexibility when interpreting positive results from antibody tests such as ELISA and Enferplex.

Under its recommendations, some cattle could be retained through risk-based herd management plans rather than automatically slaughtered.

The proposed change follows the 2025 Godfray evidence update, which highlighted the need for a more flexible approach to diagnostic results.

Changes to cattle trading are another priority, with the BCVA seeking real-time TB risk information through the Livestock Information System.

The association wants risk alerts for individual animals and holdings integrated into livestock markets and veterinary software by 2027, helping farmers assess disease risks before purchasing cattle.

Veterinary training also features in the revised policy, with the BCVA seeking annual growth in Accredited TB Veterinary Adviser (BATVA) qualifications through to 2028.

It wants BATVA training incorporated into Official Veterinarian accreditation requirements, with access also extended to approved tuberculin testers.

Alongside disease control measures, the association is placing greater emphasis on the psychological impact of bovine TB on farmers and vets.

Simmons warned: “The mental health toll on farmers – and vets - is serious and persistent.”

Working with Vetlife and the Farming Community Network (FCN), the BCVA has developed a new support resource, When TB Hits, for those affected by a TB breakdown.

The guide offers practical advice for vets delivering difficult diagnoses, while helping farming families understand what to expect and where to access confidential support.

When TB Hits is scheduled to launch at BCVA Congress in Telford in 2026.

The revised policy brings together calls for stronger wildlife surveillance, improved cattle testing and faster vaccine rollout alongside greater support for those affected by the disease.