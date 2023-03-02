Windsor Framework: Long term solutions 'still needed' for vet medicines

Long term solutions are still needed for veterinary medicines despite the new Windsor Framework, the animal health sector has said.

The framework has paved the way for trading arrangements between GB and NI through a new UK internal market system, the 'green lane'.

It also still requires full EU process for third country goods moving into the Republic of Ireland, the 'red lane'.

The new deal, aimed at fixing post-Brexit problems in NI, was announced by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on 27 February.

Importantly, the Windsor Framework also recognises the island of Ireland as a single epidemiological area for animal disease and includes measures to protect this.

The National Office of Animal Health (NOAH), which represents the UK animal health industry, said it was 'pleased' with the new framework.

However, the body said the specific issue of continued access to veterinary medicines in NI remained, as no change had been made in relation to arrangements for vet medicines.

The extension of current arrangements until 2025, announced by the European Commission in December 2022, "continues to alleviate problems in the short term, supporting the health and welfare of NI livestock".

However, in the longer term, with no change to the Northern Ireland protocol for veterinary medicines, approximately 50% of the current medicines will not be available on the NI market, NOAH warned.

Dawn Howard, the body's chief executive said: “We are pleased to see that this has been recognised by the UK government in the framework paper which states that, as things stand, more than half of product lines remain at risk.

"We welcome the government’s recognition that the only practical solution will be the development of a long term solution, as with human medicines, to guarantee the existing and long-established flows of trade between GB and NI for our sector.

"We look forward to working with them and their EU colleagues in finding a solution that works for veterinary medicines, in the tremendous spirit of co-operation demonstrated by the publication of the framework."

She added: "Ensuring NI animals continue to be able to access the full range of veterinary medicines to prevent and treat disease is an important piece in protecting the health of the animals and people across the UK and Ireland."