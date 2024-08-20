Winter cereal and oilseed rape yields 'continue to disappoint'

The UK harvest has continued to progress at pace amid warm, dry weather, but yields for winter wheat, winter barley and oilseed rape yields 'continue to disappoint'.

AHDB has this week published its second harvest report of 2024, covering the beginning of harvest up to 14 August.

As of that date, the UK winter barley harvest is now all but compete and only a small proportion left to be cut in Northern Ireland.

Similarly, the UK winter oilseed rape (WOSR) harvest progress advanced from 73% to 93% complete, while the wheat harvest reached 37%.

AHDB's report shows that 22% of oats have been cut and 7% of spring barley.

Helen Plant, senior analyst at AHDB, said: "Variation in planting date and crop development could now mean a break in the harvest for some as some fields are not yet fit.

"For wheat, this is especially true where crops are thinner and secondary tillering has taken place."

However, winter cereal and oilseed rape yields are continuing to disappoint, according to the progress report.

Yields for winter barley across the UK are reported 11% below the five-year average, very close to the 12% drop reported a fortnight ago.

WOSR yields are reported as 9% below the five-year average, and the first estimate for wheat is 7% below average.

Lower winter yields were generally expected after such challenging planting and early growing conditions.

Ms Plant explained that, while expected, the growing confirmation of lower winter yields and lower grain production in 2024 would keep the UK more dependent on imports than usual this season.

She said: "This could help keep UK prices supported compared to global levels, as they have been since last autumn. But the global market will still dictate overall prices."

"Meanwhile, if confirmed as harvest advances, lower proteins here and in key European producers could keep premiums for full specification bread wheat elevated."

AHDB’s next harvest progress report is planned for 30 August, though this is subject to change based on the weather and harvest progression.