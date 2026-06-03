Witham Group urges farmers to order early for harvest

Farmers are being urged to secure lubricant supplies ahead of harvest amid warnings that global supply chain pressures could lead to longer lead times, higher prices and shortages of some specialist products.

Witham Group says disruption affecting base oils, additives and chemical feedstocks could create problems for farm businesses preparing tractors, combines, balers and telehandlers for the busiest period of the year.

Any shortage during harvest could leave farms exposed to machinery downtime at the point when reliability is most critical.

The UK lubricant manufacturer says businesses reliant on Group III base stocks from the Middle East are facing continued uncertainty, with lubricant supplies particularly vulnerable to disruption in global shipping and chemical supply chains.

Nigel Bottom, managing director of Witham Group, said: “While fuel price increases are immediate and visible, the effect on lubricants is more complex and potentially more disruptive.

“Lubricants are derived not only from base oils linked to crude, but also from highly specialised additives and chemical feedstocks.”

Witham says the main risks for farmers include rising raw material costs, extended lead times, price fluctuations and possible shortages of some specialist lubricant products.

The company is encouraging farmers to review lubricant specifications, usage patterns and stock levels ahead of peak seasonal demand.

Harvest machinery faces long working hours in hot, dusty conditions, placing extra pressure on engines, hydraulic systems, bearings and cooling systems.

Witham says engine oils, hydraulic fluids, specialist greases, coolants and AdBlue stocks should all be checked before harvest.

To support farmers and contractors, Witham has launched a free Handy Harvest Maintenance Checklist to help identify potential points of failure before machinery enters the field.

The company also offers a free Technical Lubricant Survey for customer fleets, helping businesses rationalise products and ensure machinery is using the correct lubricants for individual specifications.

Mr Bottom added: “These are unprecedented times in terms of pricing and supply challenges for farmers and businesses across the agricultural supply chain.

“We are here to help and advise all businesses to think carefully about what they will need over the weeks ahead.”

More information is available from Witham Group.