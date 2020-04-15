Woman arrested on suspicion of killing pregnant ewe

Kent Police believe the ewe was deliberately killed in late March

A woman has been arrested by the police in suspicion of killing a pregnant ewe on farmland in Kent.

The deceased ewe, which was in lamb, was discovered by a farmer in a field off Betsham Road, near Gravesend on Sunday 29 March.

Police believe the sheep was deliberately killed any time after 6.45pm the previous evening.

A lamb is also reported to have been stolen from the same field on Friday 27 March.







Police investigating the incident have now arrested a woman suspected of involvement in its death

At around midnight on 6 April, officers arrested the woman, aged in her 30's, on Bean Lane, Greenhithe, on offences relating to the ewe.

The woman, who is from the village Bean, has been released pending further enquiries.

It comes after three men were recently jailed for a total of over eleven years following a campaign of barbaric illegal sheep butchery across Northamptonshire.

Figures show that rural crime cost the UK £50m in 2018 as brazen criminals continue to target farmers' livelihoods.