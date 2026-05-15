Woman banned from owning dogs after 35 sheep killed in attack

A woman has been banned from owning dogs after her pets killed 35 sheep and injured 14 more in a devastating livestock attack on Suffolk farmland.

The attack caused major losses for the flock owner and shocked the local rural community after dogs owned by Linda Lawrence, 66, went dangerously out of control near Stansfield in July last year.

Lawrence later admitted criminal damage and owning a dog dangerously out of control during proceedings at Ipswich Crown Court.

The court imposed an 18-month community order requiring Lawrence to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation activity days.

Judges also banned her indefinitely from owning dogs and ordered her to pay £1,224 in compensation to the sheep owner, alongside a further £1,000 in court costs.

Police said the livestock worrying offence had devastating consequences for both the farmer and the wider rural community.

Sergeant Chris Green, from Suffolk Constabulary’s Rural, Wildlife and Heritage Crime Team, described the case as having “devastating consequences in a close-knit, rural community”.

He said officers had carried out a full investigation, supported by evidence and assistance from local residents, which ultimately led to Lawrence pleading guilty.

Mr Green added: “Our thoughts remain with the victim in the case and those affected by the incident, which we know was particularly distressing for all involved.”

Police said livestock attacks had also been discussed at Community Safety Partnership meetings with local councillors as agencies work together to prevent similar cases in future.

Sergeant Green said recent changes in legislation had strengthened police powers when dealing with livestock worrying offences involving dogs.

He described the case as “a stark reminder of the devastating impact that irresponsible dog ownership can have on livestock and wildlife, residents and the dogs themselves”.

Mr Green added the prosecution should serve as “a clear warning of the consequences that owners could face if found guilty of these offences”.

Livestock worrying offences have become an increasing concern for farmers and police forces across rural Britain, particularly during lambing season.

Farmers continue to warn that attacks by uncontrolled dogs can leave animals severely injured, trigger miscarriages in pregnant ewes and cause lasting financial and emotional damage to farming families.