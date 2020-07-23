Woman dies after tractor overturns in Devon

A 64-year-old farmer has died following the tragic incident

A 64-year-old woman has died after her tractor overturned farmland near South Molton, Devon.

The tragedy happened on Little Wadham Farm in Knowstone on Wednesday (22 July) at around 4.55pm.

Emergency services were called to a report of a tractor that had overturned in one of the fields.

Police and an air ambulance attended the scene of the incident.







Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Emergency services were called to a report of a tractor that had overturned in one of the fields of Little Wadham Farm, Knowstone, South Molton.

"Both police and air ambulance attended the scene whereby an agricultural tractor had overturned.

"Sadly a 64-year-old local female was pronounced dead at the scene."

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has been informed of the incident and investigations are ongoing.

It comes as new figures show the biggest cause of farm fatalities over the past year was down to incidents involving transport.

This is according to a new report by the HSE released on Monday (20 July) to mark the start of the annual Farm Safety Week campaign.

Despite a decrease of 37.5% on the previous year’s figure of 32, the report shows that the biggest cause of these fatalities was farm transport.