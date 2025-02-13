Woman to appear in court after loose dog chased 25 ewes

A Derbyshire woman will appear in court next week after her out-of-control dog chased 25 ewes to the point of exhaustion.

The livestock worrying incident happened on farmland in Willington, Derbyshire, in October 2024.

Police were told that the dog was chasing around 25 ewes around the field, saying it 'persisted' until it was 'so exhausted the owner had to drag it out of the field.'

Demi Leigh James, of Willington, will appear at South Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Wednesday 19 February.

Most rural crime police teams across the UK have reported an increase in dog attacks on sheep over recent years

Figures show that farm animals worth an estimated £2.4m were severely injured or killed in dog attacks in 2023, up nearly 30% compared to the previous year.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary's Rural Crime Team (RCT) said these offences were 'avoidable'.

"In October 2024, police were called to reports of a large dog loose in a field in Willington," the team said in a statement.

"These offences are completely avoidable."

They added: "If there is a chance your dog could come into contact with livestock, ensure that it is secure and on lead.

"This simple act can prevent a great deal of stress for the animals involved, the farmer and the dog owner."