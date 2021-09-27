Woodland creation scheme moves to year-round applications

The Forestry England Woodland Partnership, which offers long-term rental income to farmers in return for a minimum 50-hectare lease, is moving to a year-round scheme with applications now welcome at any time.

Initially launched in March 2021 with a three-month application window, the partnership offer has attracted a high number of applicants interested in the chance to diversify their farming businesses.

Those who apply receive guaranteed, regular payments by leasing areas of land for Forestry England to create and manage new woodland.

Now Forestry England is urging anyone interested in the partnership scheme to apply at a time that suits them and will regularly assess applications throughout the year.

The Forestry England Woodland Partnership aims to create at least 2,000 hectares of predominantly broadleaf woodland over the next five years.

The scheme sits alongside other grants and incentives available for woodland creation, including the England Woodland Creation Offer, the Woods into Management Forestry Innovation Funds and the Local Authority Treescapes Fund.

A Forestry England spokesperson said: "The Forestry England Woodland Partnership is moving to a year-round scheme with applications now welcome at any time.

"Forestry England is encouraging anyone interested in the partnership scheme to apply at a time that suits them and will regularly assess applications throughout the year."

A brochure giving details of the partnership benefits and the application process is now available to see on Forestry England's website.