Woodland scheme which offers rent to farmers closes 1 June

A woodland creation scheme which offers rent to farmers and landowners in return for a long-term lease will close in just one month's time for applications.

The Forestry England Woodland Partnership, launched in March, is aimed at land managers including public bodies and environmental NGOs.

The scheme offers an annual, guaranteed rent in return for a long-term lease on land of at least 50 hectares.

Forestry England says the initiative, which closes on 1 June for applications, is also a chance to diversify landholding and farming businesses.

The Woodland Partnership is part of the Nature for Climate Fund to support the government’s tree planting commitment.

Ultimately, the scheme aims to create significant new areas of high-quality, biodiverse woodlands across England.

Explaining it further, Forestry England says it will require 'limited financial investment' from farmers and landowners, and no forestry expertise.

The government's forestry minister Lord Goldsmith said the scheme could be the 'perfect fit' for producers.

“As part of our ambitious tree planting commitments and commitment to increase access to nature, we need to see thriving biodiverse woodlands established," he said.

"This scheme will not only contribute towards climate mitigation, but also provide a huge range of other benefits for the environment, nature and people.”

A new brochure giving details of the partnership benefits and the application process is now available to see on Forestry England's website.