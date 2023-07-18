Workplace regulator calls on farmers to 'think differently about safety'

A three-year-old child was among 27 people killed in agriculture-related activities in the last 12 months, as Britain’s workplace regulator calls for farmers to ‘think differently about safety’.

The Health and Safety Executive's (HSE) call for a cultural shift away from poor behaviours comes as the rate of fatal injuries in the sector remains one of the highest of all major industries.

Figures for 1 April 2022 to 31 March 2023 show that of the 27 people killed - 21 were workers with a three-year-old child among six members of the public to lose their lives.

Being killed by cattle was the major cause of death in 2022-23, but vehicle related incidents are also a major cause when looking at the five year average.

Although the number of fatal injuries to workers in the sector has fallen by around half since the early 1980s, the rate of fatalities, which is based on the number of people at work, has remained high with little change.

The worker fatal injury rate is 21-times higher than the average five-year annual rate across all industries.

The most common cause of work-related death in agriculture is crushed or trampled by animals, usually cattle, followed by falling from height and being struck by a moving vehicle.

Older workers, those aged 65 and older, accounted for a third of all worker fatalities, according to HSE's figures.

Sue Thompson, head of agriculture at HSE, said it was "disappointing that yet again so many farming families are left devastated when loved ones are killed or suffer life changing illnesses caused by work".

She said: “The number of fatalities remains stubbornly high and the rate of workplace fatal injury in agriculture still remains the highest of any sector.

“Agriculture is a vital part of the UK economy and it is not acceptable that it continues to fall short when it comes to managing risk in the workplace.

"It is all the more tragic that we still see children killed by farming activities. It’s time to think differently and not tolerate this any longer - children must not be in farm workplace.

“We need everyone to play their part to improve the culture and change the poor behaviours we see far too frequently.”

Publication of HSE's report coincides with the start of Farm Safety Week, which began Monday 17 July and runs until Friday.

Stephanie Berkeley, who is manager of the charity, said: “The release of this year’s figures serves as a sombre reminder of why Farm Safety Week matters and why we must all do more to address the poor safety record in the industry.

"This is not just our problem – it is a worldwide problem. According to the International Labour Office (ILO) agriculture employs half of the world’s labour force but remains one of the three most hazardous sectors of activity.

"However, in Britain, for a sector that employs 472,000 people which is only 1% of the working population, the fatality rate in agriculture accounts for a shocking 18% of all deaths in the workplace."

What are the sector's most common causes of death?

The five most common causes of work-related death in agriculture are:

• Being crushed or trampled by animals, usually cattle.

• Falling from height

• Being struck by a moving vehicle

• Coming into contact with machinery, during operation or maintenance

• Being struck by an object, such as bales or trees