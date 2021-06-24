World market challenges creates propionic acid shortage

Growers in Northern Ireland have been told to plan ahead following an interruption in the production and supply of propionic acid.

The Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU) said it had been made aware of the issue after suppliers reported having problems sourcing the grain preservation product.

The situation had arisen due to 'significant supply challenges on the world market'.

Arable growers needed to act quickly and consider all alternatives, the union said, as difficulties may 'continue into the foreseeable future'.

It said the situation could have the potential to impact some local merchants and farm businesses.

“We are encouraging arable growers to contact their local supplier immediately to inquire if they have stock in-hand," deputy president William Irvine said.

"Northern Ireland merchants are actively doing all they can to try identify and source alternative grain preservation products for growers."

He added: "Whilst this is not Brexit related the message remains the same, growers must plan ahead and make it a priority to speak with their local suppliers.

"A few may still have propionic acid in stock and it will now be in high demand for harvest 2021."

The UFU said it would continue to monitor the situation closely and has requested the College of Agriculture Food & Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) to deliver workshops on alternative options.